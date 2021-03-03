How to watch the Drag Race COVID special in the UK

Coronavirus is one thing you can’t sashay away from – it’s been a rather difficult chapter in her-story after all.

But Ru Paul doesn’t give up without a fight.

Series 13 of the American series soon became one of the first TV series to film during the pandemic.

Despite the difficulties of producing a TV show under Covid restrictions, the team found a way to continue with the competition. Now, we have the chance to go behind the scenes and see how Team RPDR managed to bring the series to our screens.

New documentary, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 COVID Special: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down, aired in the United States last week and is now available to British viewers via the WOW Presents Plus platform, which can be accessed online or via Roku and Amazon FireTV.

Wow Presents Plus is the streaming service from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is home to some of the biggest LGBTQ+ content in the world.

Ru Paul’s one-off coronavirus show is described as, “A documentary special that takes you behind-the-scenes to discover how the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 defied the odds and made herstory, as one of the first productions to be filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features exclusive cast interviews, never-before-seen footage and striking, unprecedented photography from the set.”

Have a look at the trailer here, which explains the precautions taken to keep the queens safe, and also contains the excellent phrase, “giraffe of love”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down is available now on WOW Presents Plus. For more information visit the WOW Presents Plus website. You can catch the 13th season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race on Netflix. To find out what else is on tonight, check out our TV Guide.