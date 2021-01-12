First look at the glitzy Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up and pairings as official pictures unveiled

Fans have been treated to a first glimpse of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up and their professional skating partners in official pictures.

The new pictures have been unveiled ahead of the new series of Dancing on Ice starting on Sunday 17th January, where the celebs will take to the ice rink for the first time.

All of this year’s contestants, from former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Shepherd, right down to presenter Denise Van Outen, can be seen donning sequins and ice skates alongside their pro skater.

Former sprinter Colin Jackson can be seen wearing a bronze shirt and a pair of black trousers, while holding onto professional Klabera Komini, who is in a gold dress.

ITV

Jackson is looking forward to taking on the new challenge, and is hoping his sporting background will give him some advantage.

“I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes. I’m going to try and that’s the most important thing. You go out there, you enjoy yourself and you learn a new skill and to hone the skill of skating will just be a huge, huge plus. I’m looking forward to it,” he previously said.

Denise Van Outen opts for a rather elegant pose, as she dons a bronze sequin dress alongside her partner Matt Evers.

The 46-year-old previously admitted she could barely “stand” on ice and was hoping to learn a few skills before her DoI debut.

Well if the new photos are anything to go by, it looks like she’s aced it.

ITV

Billie Shepherd looks like a natural as she stands beside her partner Mark Hanretty, wearing a fitted bronze number, fishnet tights and white skates.

Speaking of her DoI stint, she previously said: “My kids are going to be so excited! Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

ITV

As an olympic skier, Graham Bell is no stranger to snow or ice. And you can tell from the new pictures as he holds onto his professional partner Yebin Mok and ditches his skiing gear for a rather dapper blazer.

One thing Bell is worried about, however, is the dancing element of the show.

During an interview with Colin, he revealed the athlete had hired a private coach ahead of the show, saying: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin. Colin’s probably called up Katrina Witt and flown her over from Germany and hired her as a private coach! Colin is an excellent pupil because I actually coached him on Ski Sunday in 2007 and he’s one of the trainees that takes on information so well.”

ITV

Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be announced for the 2021 series way back in September, as she revealed the news on her social media.

“Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!” she wrote alongside a promotional image.

In the official DoI shots, Klass is a picture of pure class wearing a very glitzy number with fringing and inserts as she poses with her partner Lukasz Różycki.

Actor Joe-Warren Plant appears to have practised his moves as he holds onto his partner and pro skater Vanessa Bauer in the official shots.

Donning a patterned suit and polo neck, he looks a far cry from his Emmerdale character.

ITV

Rapper Lady Leshurr looks elegant in a pink and purple skater dress, as she stands beside pro skater Brendyn Hatfield.

“I’m petrified, [but] I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, [skating] backwards and just showing off in front of my friends,” she previously revealed.

ITV

Jason Donovan wears a patterned suit as he poses with his partner Alexandra Shauman.

The former Neighbours actor has been a long time fan of the show, previously saying: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

ITV

Faye Brooks matches with her pro skater Hamish Gaman in the new images. While she dons a lilac dress and silver low cut number, Hamish wears a silky shirt in the same colour.

Let’s hope they’ll be just as in sync in the ice rink as they are when it comes to their outfits!

ITV

Wearing a sequin shirt and ripped knee jeans, Sonny Jay looks splendid as he poses with his partner Angela Egan.

Sonny previously revealed the one Dancing on Ice technique COVID has changed, as he prepared for the new series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: “It is quite annoying sometimes especially with stuff like lifts. Before they would have a coach come and they would help you with the lifts and they’ll be able to actually, physically touch you, but now they can be there but they can’t touch you, so they can just advise you on what to do.”

ITV

Rebekah Vardy looks glamorous in a one shoulder metallic dress, as she leans on her partner Andy Buchanan.

Her dress is complimented by Buchanan’s pretty interesting ombre blazer, which he’s teamed with all black.

Vardy previously admitted she was most looking forward to the dressing up part of the show, saying: “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it will be good to get the glam on.”

ITV

Rufus Hound was the final celeb to be confirmed for this year’s Dancing on Ice, and while he may have been last, his outfit is far from the least exciting.

In the new images he dons a bright pink blazer, burgundy hat, a printed shirt and some black trousers. He can be seen holding his professional skating partner Robin Johnstone who looks equally glam in a sequin dress.

ITV

The ice will be a whole new experience for Hound, who previously joked he’d spent the “last 20 years in the pub”.

We sure hope he’s picked up some skills in rehearsals since then.

Dancing on Ice 2021 starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.