While Shirley Ballas said she couldn't fault it, Anton Du Beke called the routine "practically perfect", and Motsi Mabuse called it "fab-u-lous!"

Craig noted that Tasha's left foot missed two swivels, and gave the couple a nine accordingly - but the other three all awarded their first 10s of the season.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

In announcing her score, Shirley said "it's never too early for that 10 from Shirley" - and it seems that fans online agreed.

More like this

Read more:

Taking to Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, one fan said "Tasha is the absolute most deserving of 3 10s. she is BRILLIANT", while another added: "Wow, wow, wow! I thought Tasha might get stereotyped as a ballroom queen but that Charleston was incredible. An energetic routine that would tax the Duracell bunny."

Unsurprisingly, this shot Tasha and Aljaž to the top of the leaderboard, five points clear of the runners-up, Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, with both couples scoring 34.

Elsewhere in this week's show, Sarah Hadland performed an emotional routine dedicated to her young daughter, and Chris McCausland wowed fans with his "inspiring" Salsa.

At the bottom of the leaderboard were Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk, with 21, and Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez, with 20 - but will they be in the dance-off tomorrow night, or will someone else take to the dancefloor again?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sundays.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.