Shirley Ballas said the "impressive" dance left her "speechless", while Anton Du Beke said that while Chris's step was "a little bit plonky", "it's still one of the most remarkable things I've seen in my entire life".

Chris went on score 30, with Craig Revel Horwood giving six points and the other three judges awarding eight.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Meanwhile, fans were in awe of Chris's performance, taking to Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, to express their amazement.

One fan said Chris was "truly inspirational", while another said their "goal for this season is to get through one of their dances without crying". "He’s amazing!!"

Meanwhile, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley said: "INCREDIBLE INCREDIBLE INCREDIBLE. I am sat here cheering and crying #chrismccausland and @diannebuswell. This has truly made my night… I couldn’t love this pairing more if I tried."

One more fan said: "Another epic routine from @chrismccausland and @dbuzz6589. Such a brilliant partnership. Amazing lifts, incredible trust and phenomenal timing. They’re knocking it out the park."

This week's show saw Nick Knowles return to the dancefloor after missing last week due to injury, and performing a routine first seen in Paddington 2.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.

