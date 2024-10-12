After their performance, Shirley Ballas said she could "definitely feel the emotion" in the routine, while Anton Du Beke said she dances "beautifully".

While there were also some technical criticisms from the judges, fans were quick to take to Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, to praise Sarah's emotional performance.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

One fan said Sarah's dance was "so so beautiful", while another said they "nearly audibly aww'd" at some of her spins during the routine.

Another fan said: "I’m just so happy and emotional seeing Sarah Hadland thrive on #strictly. I grew up absolutely loving Miranda and her as Stevie and now as a grown woman seeing her have this resurgence of appreciation, & living her best life, I’m just very in my feels."

Another added: "Sarah Hadland’s growth in the competition is so gorgeous to witness. Her Foxtrot was quite simply divine and I could tell that she did that dance with so much passion, heart and care."

The dance scored a six from Craig Revel Horwood, a seven from Motsi Mabuse, a seven from Shirley and a seven from Anton, giving Sarah and Vito a total of 27.

Elsewhere in this week's show, Nick Knowles returned to the dancefloor after missing last week's episode due to injury, and performed his missed Movie Week routine from Paddington 2.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.

