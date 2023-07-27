Pernice will no longer be able to perform in the last few shows, and he won't be able to join his Strictly co-stars for upcoming rehearsals for the series this weekend.

The dancer shared the news with fans in a video clip he posted on Instagram, explaining: "As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage.

"I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised [me] to rest for a few weeks, which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend.

"I know a few people are coming. I will still be there to entertain you with my other half Anton Du Beke. We will be singing along but unfortunately Anton will do the dancing bit."

The star continued: "This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I’m really looking forward to.

"Sending lots of love to everyone out there and stay strong.”

Tess Daly with Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC has confirmed that Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas are all returning from last year as the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges. Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back to host proceedings.

The Strictly professional line-up has also been announced, and will include Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystał, Gorka Márquez, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones and Nikita Kuzmin have also signed up. Amy Dowden will no longer be returning as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Dowden surprised her Strictly co-stars earlier this week by making an impromptu appearance at rehearsals.

The star shared a picture of the pro-dancers posing together and added the caption: "I surprised the gang! Just what I needed! Seeing the @bbcstrictly family! Going to be an amazing series and I can’t wait to watch you all shine and be with you all when I can!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

