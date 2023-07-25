Dowden said: "Just what I needed! Seeing the @bbcstrictly family! Going to be an amazing series and I can’t wait to watch you all shine and be with you all when I can! #strictlyfamily #justwhatineeded #keepdancing"

Many of the show's professionals commented on the post to send their love, with Katya Jones saying: "She sneaked in in true Amy style!!!"

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 female professional dancers. BBC/Guy Levy

Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and had a mastectomy which left her unable to lift her right arm. At the time, she was waiting for test results to determine whether she needed solely radiotherapy or chemotherapy too, which would decide whether she would be in the main line-up for this year's season.

In July, Dowden subsequently confirmed that she had received a further cancer diagnosis following additional tests, with the Strictly star confirming that this meant she wouldn't be partnered with a celebrity on this year's season.

Dowden said: "This year it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I'm in such regular contact with the team. The BBC have just been utterly incredible."

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "We will continue to support Amy whilst she receives her treatment, and will work closely with her to ensure she can be involved in the upcoming series.

"Everyone in the Strictly Come Dancing family is continuing to send all our love and well wishes to Amy."

Dowden added that the rest of the year looks "very different to what was planned" but said: "Hopefully I'll enter 2024 cancer free."

If you have been affected but the issues discussed in this article, you can visit MacMillan or call 0808 808 0000 for support. Help can also be found at Cancer Research.

