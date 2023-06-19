Dowden spoke with The Mirror about her diagnosis and her plans regarding this year's season, following a mastectomy which has left her currently unable to lift her right arm.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has said that she hopes to be back on the show for this year's season, following a breast cancer diagnosis four weeks ago.

Dowden said that she is waiting for test results which will determine whether she needs solely radiotherapy or chemotherapy too.

"If I only have radiotherapy I’ll be back on Strictly this season," she said. "Once radiotherapy is done there’ll be nothing to stop me, there’s no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It’s having something to work towards."

Amy Dowden Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Dowden continued: "I’m visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ­ballroom with the live audience, the adrenalin and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family."

The Strictly star also said that the show would be able to "choreograph around [her] doing things with lifting, putting ­pressure on [her] arm", saying that she "used to choreograph with one arm" in her pocket when dancing with JJ Chalmers, her 2020 partner who was injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan during his time with the Royal Marines.

"He’s been a great support," she added. "He says, ‘Cancer has messed with the wrong person.’"

Dowden continued: "Imagine what it would show everyone, getting back out there? Women who have been diagnosed can think, well Amy got straight back out.

"And if I have to have chemotherapy, I’ll be present in some way, even if I’m in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly. Whether it’s on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia [Winkleman]’s area waiting for the scores, I’ll be there."

If you have been affected but the issues discussed in this article, you can visit MacMillan or call 0808 808 0000 for support. Help can also be found at Cancer Research.

