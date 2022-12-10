The challenge was set by Charleston expert Jenny Thomas and hosted by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, and saw the pros battle it out to complete the most Back Charleston Kick Steps in 30 seconds.

Amy Dowden has been crowned as the winner of this year's Strictly: It Takes Two Pro Challenge – beating her fellow professional dancers and bagging a Guinness World Record in the process.

Dowden managed a total of 19, one more than her nearest rivals Dianne Buswell, Lauren Oakley, and Jowita Przystal who all finished on 18, with Luba Mushtuk and Carlos Gu not too far behind on 17 apiece – you can find the top of the leaderboard below:

Strictly: It Takes Two Pro Challenge Leaderboard BBC

It is the first time Amy has won the Pro Challenge since she joined the show in 2017, and speaking of her victory she said: "I can’t believe it! This is for Wales, the first ever Welsh professional to win a pro challenge!”

She later reiterated her disbelief on Instagram, writing "I can't believe it, pro challenge 2022 Guinness world record WINNER."

The past two iterations of the Pro Challenge had both been won by Nadiya Bychkova, while other previous winners include Graziano Di Prima, Oti Mabuse and Giovanni Pernice.

Dowden was partnered with EastEnders star James Bye for the current season of Strictly Come Dancing, with the pair making it to week six before they were voted out.

Strictly - It Takes Two airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on BBC Two with hosts Janette Manrara and Rylan. Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 11th December at 7:15pm on BBC One.

