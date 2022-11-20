The eight remaining celebrities all took to the ballroom floor for Week 9 of the competition last night, with everyone looking to pull out all the stops in the iconic venue.

Finally, it was here, the moment we'd all been waiting for - for the first time since 2019, Strictly Come Dancing returned to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom to put on a typically epic show.

We already knew it was going to be quite the eclectic show, with this week's songs and dances featuring routines to Destiny's Child, Hugh Jackman and Frank Sinatra, to name just a few.

If you missed last night's show, then don't worry – you can watch a round-up of RadioTimes.com's favourite moments in our Catch Up video above.

This year's Blackpool Special started off with a barnstorming group performance, featuring the use of multiple locations, props and all the colourful thrills you could expect from Strictly at the top of its game.

Hamza was then the first celebrity to take to the dancefloor, performing a stylish and suave American Smooth which led to Shirley calling him "the one to beat". High praise indeed.

Following Hamza and Jowita were performances by Molly and Carlos, whose jive saw them receive a strong 35 on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, Kym and Graziano, whose Paso Doble received a 33 and Tyler and Dianne, whose Salsa scored 35.

Ellie and Johannes were up next with an American Smooth to You're My World by Cilla Black. Motsi said that what Ellie was doing was "beautiful" but noted that the judges needed to see "just a little bit more", with the couple landing the lowest score of the night at 31.

Helen and Gorka's Quickstep was up next, and it's fair to say their performance to Valerie brought down the house, with Motsi going so far as to call it "one of the best Quicksteps ever".

It was looking like their score of 39 could be the highest of the night. That is, until Fleur and Vito stepped out to perform their Couple's Choice routine to Destiny's Child Megamix. It was electric, pounding performance, which gained them some incredible comments from the judges - and the first perfect score of the season.

Following up that performance was never going to be easy, but Will and Nancy put on a seriously fun show with their colourful Samba to I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman, and scored an impressive 35.

With extra dancers for each of the performances and some stunning set design, it was an incredible night at Blackpool. However, it's going to be bittersweet for one couple, as the Results Show tonight heralds the exit of another pair from the competition.

