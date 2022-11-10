Now, with just nine couples remaining in the competition, we're onto Week 8 – and the BBC has revealed which dances and songs the couples will be performing to.

Last week's Strictly Come Dancing saw both the contestants and viewers at home bid an emotional goodbye to Ellie Simmonds and her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin.

But who will have what it takes to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke?

Last week's top scorers and the competition's front runners Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will be hoping to make waves with their Couple's Choice choreography to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode.

Elsewhere, Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will be dancing an American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop and hoping to remain at the top end of the leaderboard.

There's also lots of upbeat numbers to look forward to as Fleur East and Vito Coppola team up once more to Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow.

And, after impressing with a jive, Helen Skelton is hoping to take things up a notch further with her Salsa to one of her partner Gorka Marquez's favourite tracks, Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber.

To read the full run down of all of the dances viewers can look forward to – plus the songs the couples will be performing to – see below.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Songs and Dances

Week 8

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Couple's Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Jive to Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Waltz to Three Times A Lady by Commodores

Week 7

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Charleston to Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Rumba to Alone by Heart

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Waltz to I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Jive to Janelle Monáe's Tightrope

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Argentine Tango to John Powell's Assassin's Tango

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Cha Cha Cha to I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Salsa to I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Viennese Waltz to I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Quickstep to Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé

Week 6

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Foxtrot to the Theme from Scooby Doo

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell on You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyonce

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham and The Pharoahs

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James Bye and Amy Dowden - Charleston to Bumble Bee by Lavern Baker

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Quickstep to The Devil Went Down to Georgia by The Charlie Daniels band

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

Week 5

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Paso Doble to Montagues and Capulets by Sergei Prokofiev - Romeo and Juliet (The Apprentice)

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Tango to Casualty Theme Tune by Ken Freeman (Casualty)

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Jive to Waterloo by ABBA (Eurovision)

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune by Mike Oldfield (Blue Peter)

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - Charleston to The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) by Victoria Wood (BBC Comedy - Victoria Wood)

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet (Come Dancing)

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Couple's Choice to the Grange Hill Theme Tune by Alan Hawkshaw (BBC Children's - Grange Hill)

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Quickstep to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons (BBC Nature Programming)

James Bye and Amy Dowden - Foxtrot to EastEnders Theme Tune by Simon May & Leslie Osbourne (EastEnders)

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Cha Cha to Grandstand Theme Tune by Keith Mansfield (BBC Sport - Grandstand)

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Tango to Doctor Who Theme Tune by Segun Akinola (Doctor Who)

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Viennese Waltz to Line of Duty End Titles by Carly Paradis (Line of Duty)

Week 4

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang a Bang by Lulu

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Argentine Tango to Paint It, Black by Ciara

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Samba to Ecuador by Sash! ft Rodriguez

James Bye and Amy Dowden - Quickstep to Don't Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - American Smooth to With a Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Couple's Choice to Garage Megamix

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Rumba to The Joker and the Queen by Ed Sheeran ft Taylor Swift

Week 3

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Rumba to the Theme from Jurrassic Park

James Bye and Amy Dowden - Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice - Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

Week 2

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Waltz to Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Paso Doble to Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Waltz to Glimpse of Us by Joji

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Cha Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - Tango to Rumour Has It by Adele

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington - Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Quickstep to Love on Top by Beyoncé

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

James Bye and Amy Dowden - Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Samba to Night Fever by The Bee Gees

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice - Quickstep to Dancin' Fool by Barry Manilow

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Charleston to My Old Man's A Dustman by Foster & Allen

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

Week 3

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington - Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

James Bye and Amy Dowden - Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice - Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham!

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Tango to Go West by Village People

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Jive to Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 12th November at 6.55pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 13th November at 7.20pm.

