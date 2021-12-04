We've reached the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final, and the pressure is on for the remaining contestants.

This weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up will take to the dance floor with the hopes of bagging a spot in next week's semi-final and going all the way to the final, set to take place on Saturday, 18th December.

We're down to just five contestants from 15 at the start of the competition, including AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Dan Walker and Rhys Stephenson.

Last week saw Tilly Ramsay become the ninth celebrity to be voted out of Strictly. It comes after the TikTok star found herself at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with just 30 points for her Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Dan Walker was second to last, however, managed to sail through to the quarter final, with Rhys Stephenson, who scored a pretty impressive 35 points, ending up in the dance off with Tilly instead.

Walker has faced criticism for being in the competition, despite receiving much lower points than some of the other contestants.

Dan previously addressed the Strictly backlash on Twitter, while our columnist Ian Waite came to Dan's defence, saying: "I’m not surprised people are voting for him because they can empathise that he hasn’t had any experience before and they can see improvement week on week.”

And this week, Craig Revel Horwood explained why fans are keeping Dan on Strictly, as he revealed why he thinks Dan could make it to the Strictly final.

As we enter Week 11, join us for our live blog, where we'll be keeping you updated on all the latest from the night, including the judges' scores, comments, how to vote on Strictly and so on.