Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood predicts Dan Walker will “struggle”

It’s almost time for Strictly Come Dancing to waltz onto our screens, with the Strictly Come Dancing line-up of celebrities taking to the stage this Saturday.

Advertisement

The BBC confirmed this morning that one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals has tested positive for COVID, but it will not have an impact on this weekend’s premiere as the episode has already been recorded. Which means the toughest of the Strictly Come Dancing judges has already seen this year’s stars’ first steps towards the claiming the Glitterball.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Craig Revel Horwood revealed he thinks BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker “will struggle” due to his height, particularly in the Latin dances.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“If you’re asking who I’m worried about, yeah, Dan [Walker] a little bit in the Latin because he’s so long he’s got so much to control of that body,” Craig told Lorraine.

Another contestant he thinks will struggle with Latin is Olympian Adam Peaty, despite revealing the swimmer is very competitive. “He’s so competitive, I saw him wriggle his hips as well, they’re quite liquid,” Craig revealed. “I think in frame he’s going to be absolutely gorgeous in the Ballroom, but the Latin I think he’s going to struggle with.”

So, who does the stern judge think will do well? “Judi Love‘s sort of standing out, not because she’s front row, centre [in the first official picture of this year’s line-up] but because she’s fantastic,” he said.

“Her personality is brilliant. I saw her on the prerecord for this coming Saturday, she looks amazing. I can’t wait.”

Craig will be joined on the judging panel by former pro Anton Du Beke, who replaces long-term judge Bruno Tonioli. “[Anton]’s been through it, he has empathy for all the contestants, he knows exactly what they’re going through and I don’t care to be honest,” Craig said of Anton’s judging approach.

“It’s the honest truth,” he added. “I only care about the one-minute-thirty that they provide me to comment on it.”

Bring on Saturday!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainmenthub for the latest news.