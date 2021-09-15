Strictly pro tests positive for COVID days before 2021 series starts

One of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals has tested positive for COVID following the recording of the Strictly Come Dancing launch episode, which is set to air on Saturday 18th September.

Advertisement

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: “A professional dancer has tested positive for COVID-19 however this didn’t affect recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday. We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

The broadcaster declined to reveal which of the professionals had tested positive, but their celebrity has tested negative.

RadioTimes.com understands the celebrity they were paired with may or may not have to be reassigned to another professional, but this is undecided at this stage.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up will thus appear with their initially planned pro partners on Saturday when the show premiers.

Despite coronavirus guidelines relaxing across the country following the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, it is believed the Strictly producers were keen to keep production bubbles going to ensure the show can go ahead without a hitch.

Current coronavirus guidelines state that those who test positive for COVID-19 and are double jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days from the date they were tested if they had no symptoms, and from the day they developed symptoms if earlier than the test was taken.

Though this technically means the Strictly pro could return to the show for the second episode, they likely won’t be able to train alongside their partner ahead of taking to the dance floor.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.