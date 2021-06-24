Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli as judge in 2021 series

Anton Du Beke will be taking his seat on the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The professional dancer will replace Bruno Tonioli this year, who will be unable to travel to the UK for the series on account of the COVID travel uncertainty.

Anton Du Beke says: “My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly. It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”

Bruno Tonioli says: “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available…haha! Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

Anton previously replaced Bruno in 2020 series temporarily, and he certainly went down well with fans of the show – in fact, a whopping 94 per cent of fans told us in an exclusive poll they wanted him to be made a permanent judge.

His departure from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals line-up means there are now two holes to fill.

Earlier in the year, Janette Manrara announced she would be leaving the line-up to replace Zoe Ball on hosting duties for It Takes Two.

It’s currently unknown who will replace Janette and Anton in the line-up, but RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.