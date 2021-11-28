Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Ninth celebrity voted out revealed

Another one bites the dust.

We’re just weeks away from the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final and while Saturday saw the remaining six celebrities take to the dance floor once again, we, unfortunately, had to say goodbye to another pairing.

This evening’s results show saw the battle of the CBBC hosts as Rhys Stephenson and Tilly Ramsay faced each other in the dreaded dance-off.

After Rhys performed his Waltz to Whitney Houston’s You Light Up My Life and Tilly revisited her Samba to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, it was down to the judges to decide who they would save.

While this weekend marked Rhys and professional partner Nancy Xu’s second consecutive week in the bottom, all four judges decided to send home Tilly Ramsay, making her the ninth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

The TV chef managed to secure her first perfect score last weekend with her Couple’s Choice routine to Matilda’s Revolting Children, however, her samba with partner Nikita Kuzmin landed her at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard this week.

Choosing to save Rhys and Nancy, guest judge Cynthia Erivo – who was filling in for Motsi Mabuse – said: “This is really, really difficult. Both couples did beautifully but it just came down to the tiny details like the finish of the footwork.”

While Anton Du Beke added: “It was a terrific dance-off again. Tilly, as we’ve come to expect, put in a great performance. She’s an absolute fighter. But with slightly better technique and better quality, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

BBC

While Shirley didn’t get a chance to vote, she said that she would have also saved Rhys and Nancy.

Speaking about her time on the show, Tilly said that it had been “the most extraordinary time”.

She said: “I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this.

“So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18th September.