At first, the judges were in disagreement as to which dance Hamza should perform for a second time, with Anton wanting to see the Cha Cha Cha, Craig wanting the Foxtrot and both Shirley and Motsi choosing the Salsa.

The Strictly Come Dancing final started with a bang, with Hamza and Jowita returning to their Week 4 Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! feat. Rodriquez - however, they failed to get top marks, with Craig controversially holding out on giving the couple a 10.

All four went on to be hugely impressed by Hamza's performance of the Salsa, with Craig saying that while he had "wanted to see the Foxtrot", he was "glad" the judges chose the Salsa in the end.

He said of Hamza's dance: "Your free arm could have been a little bit more controlled. However, full of rhythm, fantastic hips, it was smooth as silk".

After the scores were revealed, and Craig had given Hamza a 9 while the other judges all went for a 10, Strictly fans flocked to Twitter to note how they felt Hamza had been undermarked.

One viewer asked "Does Craig want a bribe or something?? What else does Hamza have to do!", while another said: "Never going to forgive Craig for that 9 for Hamza’s salsa."

Another viewer noted that they hoped Hamza got "at least 1 perfect score tonight", while saying "Oh come on Craig!!". Hamza's score of 39 meant he got the exact same score for the Salsa both times he has performed it.

Earlier this month's Hamza's partner Jowita responded to Craig having not yet given Hamza a 10, saying: "I know Craig didn't give us the 10 yet, but I still have a big hope it's going to come and I believe in that and [Hamza] will get that 10 because he deserves it. It's coming."

