Wildlife camera man and presenter Hamza Yassin has been a highlight, providing some iconic moments alongside partner Jowita Przystal. The pair have topped the Strictly leaderboard three times this season, managing to score plenty of 10s with their impressive routines, including their latest Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King for Musicals Week.

The talent is off the charts in this year's Strictly Come Dancing , with many of the famous faces in the 2022 line-up proving themselves as more than capable dancers – and making the judges' jobs extra hard.

One judge who hasn't given them full marks yet, however, is Craig Revel Horwood, who is notoriously hard to please. Jowita has high hopes, however, as she revealed during a chat with Morning Live this morning (Wednesday 7th December).

Speaking of his previous Salsa, she said: "Nobody expected that from Hamza, I think that was a turning point in our couple as well because he went there and he literally showed everything what he's got."

Hamza and Jowita on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

She added: "I know Craig didn't give us the 10 yet, but I still have a big hope it's going to come and I believe in that and [Hamza] will get that 10 because he deserves it. It's coming."

So, it definitely sounds like the pro is determined to beat the tough competition this year, or at the very least impress Craig enough to get that perfect score. Which is more likely is debatable, but we're certain the couple are in with a chance.

