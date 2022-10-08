Kym performed the Charleston this week with her partner Graziano Di Prima, set to the song If My Friends Could See Me Now from 1969 film Sweet Charity.

Kym Marsh's Movie Week performance on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing went down a treat with the judges, with Anton Du Beke going so far as to call it the "best dance of the series".

After they had performed, Anton heaped praise on the dance, calling Kym's performance "pure musical movie magic", adding that he "loved every second of it".

Anton laid out his full thoughts before adding: "I thought that was not just your best dance, I reckon that's the best dance of the series yet".

Craig had some slightly harsher criticism for Kym, saying she needed to provide more energy for the style of dance. However, this didn't stop Kym and Graziano from jumping to second place on the leaderboard at the time, below last week's leaderboard toppers Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Last week saw the first contestant of the series leave, with Kaye Adams becoming the first unlucky contestant hanging up her dancing shoes following a dance off with Matt Goss.

This means the couples will have been wanting to raise their game for tonight's Movie Week, with songs from films such as Grease, Dirty Dancing, The Little Mermaid, Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy filling the show.

Matt will be wanting to stay out of the public vote's bottom two this week with his and Nadiya Bychkova's Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Previous weeks have seen strong performances from contestants including Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin, who came joint top of the leaderboard in Week 1.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

