While the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, those who are members are able to appear on SNL as hosts, guests or cast members as they work under "the Network Code agreement", which isn't something they are striking.

"They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," a statement from SAG-AFTRA read.

The sketch show returned to screens on 14th October, with Pete Davidson as host and Ice Spice as the musical guest, with surprise cameos from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

With SNL now back in action, who will be hosting the comedy sketch show next? Here's everything you need to know about SNL's latest host and musical guest.

Who is hosting SNL this week?

Timothée Chalamet will host the next SNL episode on Saturday 11th November.

This will be Chalamet's second time hosting the sketch show, following his debut in December 2020.

Other famous faces who have been hosts on the new season of SNL include comedian Nate Bargatze, singer Bad Bunny and Pete Davidson.

Bad Bunny with Heidi Gardner during Saturday Night Live. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Who is the musical guest on SNL this week?

Boygenius will be the musical guest on SNL's 11th November episode.

Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, this performance will mark Dacus and Baker's SNL debuts.

Boygenius released their debut album, The Record, earlier this year and previously performed Cool About It on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The next Saturday Night Live episode will be on Saturday 11th November.

