Scared of the Dark sees eight famous faces attempt to spend 180 hours in pitch black conditions whilst tackling gruelling challenges, which can either win them treats or take away the few privileges they have.

While Rise and Fall and Tempting Fortune may be over, Channel 4 is returning to the reality sphere tonight with a brand new show that's keeping celebs completely out of the spotlight.

Hosted by Danny Dyer, the five-parter will test how the likes of Love Island's Chloe Burrows, football star Paul Gascoigne, boxer Chris Eubank and blind comedian Chris McCausland will cope with extended periods of light deprivation.

With clinical psychologist Dr T overseeing the experiment, those who make it all the way to the end will vote for the show's winner.

Airing across five nights on Channel 4, here's everything you need to know about the next episode of Scared of the Dark and when it'll be airing.

When is Scared of the Dark next on?

Scared of the Dark continues tomorrow night (Monday 17th April) at 9pm on Channel 4.

You can catch up on tonight's episode – which is the first in the series – on All4.

Scared of the Dark release schedule

Scared of the Dark line-up. Channel 4

Scared of the Dark is airing every night on Channel 4 across five nights, starting on Sunday 16th April.

You can expect the rest of the episodes to air as follows:

Episode 2 – Monday 17th April – 9pm, Channel 4

Episode 3 – Tuesday 18th April – 9pm, Channel 4

Episode 4 – Wednesday 19th April – 9pm, Channel 4

Episode 5 – Thursday 20th April – 9pm, Channel 4

