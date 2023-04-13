Over eight days, the Scared of the Dark line-up will spend their time in pitch black in a bid to overcome their fears.

Eight celebrities are about to enter the unknown in Channel 4's brand new reality series, Scared of the Dark .

"If they fail, they lose their privileges and life is made even harder. If they win, they get treats and time in the light," Channel 4 revealed of the new show hosted by Danny Dyer.

One of the celebs entering the show's bunker is comedian and actor Chris McCausland, who had a very different experience to the other contestants due to his blindness.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, he revealed: "What I learned about myself is that it's not just black that I can because I lost my sight gradually, so it's all just blurry light, and I've always thought I could see blurry light, so when I go in there it'd be pitch black and when I went in there I could just still see blurry light.

"I was like, 'I'm imagining that in my head' because it didn't look massively different to what everything looks to be outside. I was like, 'God I think my brain has been playing tricks on me forever.' So it gave me an experience of being the most able out of everybody for a while and really trying to help them through it."

Read more:

Chris, who is blind due to retinitis pigmentosa, continued: "That's something that never happens really – me being the most able one. And it was interesting seeing how everybody's anxieties came out differently and I think Chris's [Eubank] came out in terms of him trying to be that dominant, alpha male.

"I think a lot of it was to cover up how insecure or how overwhelmed he felt by the whole thing. I think it's a real journey for everybody. I mean, it's really funny, but I think there's loads of emotion in it as well."

The cast of Scared of the Dark. Channel 4

McCausland will join the likes of retired boxer Chris Eubank, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, actress Donna Preston, and boxer Nicola Adams, who are just some of the celebs taking part in the Channel 4 show, which starts on Sunday 16th April.

On signing up for the series, the comedian added: "I always thought going into this that it's quite interesting because like it is deprivation for me to some extent being cut off from the outside world.

More like this

"And I thought, 'This will be interesting for me to see how everybody else copes with it, and I will be kind of the controlled group in this experiment.' And I think it all panned out differently than what we were all expecting. It was a different journey for all of us. I was worried about my swearing, but thank God I was with Donna and Chloe. I'm like an angel."

Scared of the Dark airs on Sunday 16th April at 9pm on Channel 4. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.