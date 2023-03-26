Along the way, they'll face a series of temptations designed to entice them into spending the collective £300,000 prize money on their deepest desires.

12 strangers are about to give up their luxuries to endure a gruelling a 18-day trek across the South African wilderness for Paddy McGuinness's brand new Channel 4 show, Tempting Fortune.

With a basic shower costing £1,000, the bill could get pretty high and the prize fund could dwindle even further.

"Arriving with basic survival gear the group will think they have what it takes to become heroes of the latest reality adventure show," Channel 4 previously revealed. "But in order to win the substantial cash prize they will have to resist the temptation to spend any of it, in the ultimate test of willpower.

“When the novelty of sleeping in the wilderness, bathing in rivers and eating their dull rations wears off, they will find out that all they crave is awaiting them. Their wilderness will be full of expensive enticements and at every turn a mirage of home comforts will tempt them to indulge in the luxury on offer.

“All of their whims and wishes are there for the taking, but everything has a price. Giving in to temptation will come at a cost and reduce the prize fund for everyone. The only way to win is to resist.”

Kicking off on Channel 4 on Sunday 26th March at 9pm, the show will see the 12 contestants arriving in South Africa to begin their trek.

But who will give in? And how much of the prize fund will be left at the end of the 18-day journey?

Read on for the full list of the Tempting Fortune contestants.

Tempting Fortune cast

Here's a list of all the contestants:

Tempting Fortune contestant Ash. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Carolynne. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Charlie. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Dan. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Dee. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Jack. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant James. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Lani. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Luke. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Michelle. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Tahira. Channel 4

Tempting Fortune contestant Trewley. Channel 4

