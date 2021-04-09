When is The Circle 2021 final?

After three jam-packed weeks of The Circle madness it’s time to find out who will bag the £100k cash prize, and who’s behind all the catfishing profiles.

The third series of the Channel 4 show kicked off on 16th March, and it’s had us hooked ever since.

From Orange Tally v Blue Tally, to Andy becoming Super Influencer and being able to block someone anonymously, the show hasn’t been short of drama.

So, when does the final take place? How long will it be on for? Who wins? And most importantly, are we going to get a special scene between Manrika and Natalya… or should that be “Felix”?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Circle series three final. It’s going to be one heck of a finale!

When is The Circle series three final?

The Circle 2021 final will air on Channel 4 on Friday, 9th April at 10pm.

Hosted by Emma Willis, the episode will last one hour and 35 minutes.

How does The Circle final work?

Over the past few weeks, the contestants have been rating their favourite players.

The winner will be decided in the same way, with contestants made to rate their fellow contestants once again.

There’s £100,000 up for grabs, but it’s not known how the prize money will be shared this year.

In series one, Alex Hobern took home £50,000 and an extra £25,000 after being voted as the viewers’ champion.

However, series two winner Paddy Smyth received £70,000 from the prize pot, while the viewers’ champion – Tim Wilson – went home with £30,000.

As this year’s winner will be based solely on ratings, who knows who will go home with the money? And besides it is The Circle, so we wouldn’t be too surprised if they switched up the game at the last minute!

Who is in The Circle final?

Viewers will have to wait until 10pm on the 9th of April to find out who will win The Circle series three.

The only player in The Circle 2021 line-up who definitely has a spot in the final is Andy, who became a super influencer and had the chance of blocking one contestant anonymously.

He will choose out of Manrika, Alice (Shabaz), Felix (Natalya), Syed (Hashu) and Tom (Pippa and Joey) and the rest will go through to the final.

The Circle 2021 final is on Channel 4 on Friday, 9th April at 10pm.