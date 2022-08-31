Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse would sign up for I'm a Celebrity

The Masked Dancer star Oti Mabuse has revealed that she would be up for entering the jungle as part of the ITV reality competition.

With autumn fast approaching, it's almost time for the return of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! – and we may have our first contender for the 2022 season already.

When asked whether she would consider I'm a Celebrity, Mabuse told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I would."

"I enjoy the challenge. I'd get so competitive, wouldn't I? I'd want to do well," the former Strictly Come Dancing pro added, with her fellow Masked Dancer judge Davina McCall replying: "You would be so good!"

McCall continued: "But also I think you would get really hurt if you couldn't do something for your team."

Mabuse added: "Yeah, I'd want to help. I'd be like, 'Come on guys, let's do it.'"

Meanwhile, McCall said that she wouldn't be able to enter the jungle.

"We don't give the people that do I'm a Celeb enough credit. It's really, really tough. It's tough being away from people that you love, it's tough all the challenge, it's tough feeling like you're letting people down, the food."

She added: "It's really mentally and physically exhausting. Whoever wins... they deserve it, right? I love watching it but I couldn't do it."

ITV announced earlier this year that I'm a Celebrity would be returning to the Australian jungle after two years based in Wales due to the COVID pandemic.

