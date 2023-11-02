During a moment in their homestay, Erica and Jordan meet up with Erica's friends, where it seems the pair still haven't got over an argument.

The couple had previously clashed when Jordan didn't want to participate in the couples swap challenge.

Jordan said he felt uncomfortable and didn't want to take part, and Erica explained she felt like she had missed out.

In an exclusive clip (above) shared with RadioTimes.com, Erica and Jordan are discussing their disagreement with the others and Jordan says: "The reason why we clash, we're sat across from the girl that I've had a few opinions about," before Erica cuts in.

Erica says: "She's not part of the conversation. You and I did have a separate conversation and we still had the exact same outcome. I still feel like you were dismissing how I actually felt."

"It wasn't dismissing how you felt, but I was saying how I felt at the dinner table," Jordan responds.

Jordan on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

When asked by her friends how Jordan can fix the issue, Erica says: "I tried to get an apology and I didn't get one."

Speaking to the cameras, Jordan says: "Erica wants me to acknowledge everything that she's feeling, acknowledge that I'm in the wrong and to disregard the feelings I have, but I cannot ignore my own feelings."

Reflecting on their relationship, Erica tells the cameras: "This is going nowhere. I've been asking this boy to listen to me and hear what I'm saying for weeks now. If I can't get that, why am I here?"

Things are already tense on Married at First Sight UK, with groom Sean recently quitting the show in emotional scenes.

Read more:

Following the couple swap challenge, each pair was asked to write a letter telling one another what they thought of their marriages.

The revelations from the letters led to Sean ending his marriage with Mark.

"I need to be true to myself on this one, and after that letter as well, I don't see this going any further," Sean told Mark during the dinner party, adding: "I'm gonna leave."

Sean addressed the group later on and said: "I love you all, but unfortunately I've made the decision to leave."

With not long to go until she show's finale, how many couples will stay together?

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

