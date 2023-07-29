Jess Harding and Sammy Root were also treated to a late night romantic ballroom date, surrounded by dancers and musicians.

Things were plain-sailing for the couples as they got to leave the villa but the question of who they thought was the least compatible loomed, with discussions focusing on Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor's recent troubles. But did the pair manage to clear the air?

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 54 recap

The islanders woke up to a new morning in the villa and romance was well and truly in the air. Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble had confessed their love for one another, while Tyrique Hyde had asked Ella Thomas to be his girlfriend.

But the same couldn't be said for Ella B and Mitchel. She confessed her hurt to the girls after he had described her as "fake", with Whitney questioning why Mitchel had then later described Ella B as "too good to be true".

During Mitchel's conversation with the boys, he admitted that he sometimes says "too much".

As the islanders slathered on their suncream and prepared for the day ahead, Lochan received a text announcing his final date with Whitney.

The islanders were excited for them and waved goodbye to the duo as they left the villa. Following their departure, Mitchel and Ella B used the downtime to clear the air.

She initially said that she wasn't happy with his comments, which prompted Mitchel to say that his words came from a place of being disheartened by past relationships and experiences. But Ella B said that his history wasn't her problem.

Will they be able to move past their latest hiccup? Or will their relationship continue to falter?

Meanwhile, Whitney and Lochan were treated to stunning views on a luxury yacht, where they spoke about their experience together in the villa. After meeting in Casa Amor, Whitney confessed to Lochan about how much her time in the villa had changed for the better.

Lochan expressed similar feelings, admitting he's falling for Whitney and ready to jump into whatever the future holds for them both outside the villa.

But as with all of the other final dates, thoughts soon turned to voting for the least compatible couple, with Lochan and Whitney settling on Mitchel and Ella B due to the lack of time they've spent together.

During their date, the boys in the villa were also tasked with a secret challenge. They had to involve the girls in a series of tasks without them knowing in order to win a prize, which lightened the mood.

They ranged from the bizarre to the hilarious as the boys got the girls to drink a weird smoothie, style their hair and also massage their feet.

Later that evening, Jess and Sammy finally got the text announcing their final date – their first as boyfriend and girlfriend. The couple's theme was princess treatment which saw them surrounded by dancers and violinists as they entered a ballroom that looked like something out of Bridgerton.

As they sat down after their dance, the couple reflected on their rollercoaster ride of a journey, but also had to think about their vote for least compatible pair. After some deliberation, they settled on Mitchel and Ella B.

They returned to the villa and while all the islanders were in high spirits, it's only a matter of time before that changes as the results of the compatibility vote aren't far from being revealed. But who will be voted out of the villa? We'll have to wait and see!

