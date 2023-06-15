Elsewhere, Mitchel Taylor , Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble 's love triangle turned into a love square with the addition of Charlotte Summer , who decided to couple up with Zach.

Things got even juicier on Love Island last night, as the tension between Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas hit fever pitch following Leah Taylor 's arrival in the villa.

Sadly, we had to say goodbye to Ruchee Gurung, as the Love Island summer 2023 contestants opted to save Ella instead of her.

Didn't get to tune into Love Island last night? Well don't fret! We have a recap video above, as well as a detailed commentary on episode 10 - enjoy!

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 10 recap

The shock recoupling came to an end, with Ruchee becoming the second islander to be dumped from the villa as the islanders decided that Ella had more potential.

After packing her bags, Ruchee said her goodbyes and the contestants carried on with their evening.

In the kitchen, Mitch told Zachariah that he only saved Molly for him. But, five minutes later he told Sammy something very different - as he admitted he was still interested in getting to know the 21-year-old content creator.

Mitch then pulled Molly for a chat and told her that he's better than Zach and can treat her better.

Also that evening, Leah and Ella went for a chat. Ella said she was caught off guard and wished Leah would have told her that she wanted to pick Tyrique. Leah then admitted that she'd only picked him because he had flirted with her the most.

That night, Molly decided to sleep out on the day bed, but she wasn't joined by Zach - awks!

The next morning, Mitch questioned whether he should go out and offer Molly some breakfast, at which point Ella advised him against it, reminding him that Molly didn't even want to sleep in the bed with him.

During the day, Ella complained to the girls that Ty and Leah had been speaking for too long, but he hadn't even come over to talk to her.

Zach and Charlotte were enjoying a gym session when Molly went over to disturb them. As they watched on from the beanbags, Jess, Mitch, Ella and co laughed at Molly's behaviour.

That afternoon, the islanders played a game, which saw them having to pop a balloon to reveal a dare.

It resulted in Charlotte kissing Tyrique when asked to kiss a boy of her choice, while everyone covered their eyes. Sammy enjoyed kisses with Leah and Jess Harding, while Molly was picked as the person who might be playing a game.

Following the game, Molly questioned Whitney Adebayo about why she picked her. Whitney said that she felt Molly had left Mitch in the dark about her feelings for Zach, and could have acted sooner.

During the evening, Leah and Tyrique flirted. As usual, she twirled and showed off her outfit and he flirted back.

The boys told Ella to go and talk to Tyrique, but she insisted that she wouldn't be chasing after him.

Leah then questioned Tyrique about where his head is at, but he couldn't give her a straight answer.

Tyrique finally decided to pull Ella for a chat, but it didn't go well. She told him she wouldn't be waiting around while he did what he wanted to and would crack on when a new boy comes in. Ouch!

Is it all over for these two? (We doubt it!)

