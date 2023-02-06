In the episode, ITV has revealed that Ron will say: "That book’s closed, I’m going to let them be happy. When you speak to her just say it’s fine, I don’t need to talk to her. I don't want to talk to her tonight, I will deal with it in my own way."

After Lana Jenkins made the shock decision to couple up with Casey O'Gorman over Ron Hall at last night's fire pit, tonight's episode of Love Island is set to show us Ron's reaction.

Meanwhile, Lana asks Ellie Spence, Jessie Wynter and Olivia Hawkins whether she shocked them with her choice, to which Olivia says: "I’m shocked, you left me on edge. I just want to say I’m so proud of you and whatever makes you happy, makes me over the moon."

Lana then says: "I just think why shouldn’t I give Casey a chance? He’s not done anything wrong. I’m not closing any doors right now, all I’m doing is giving Casey more time. People's actions after things like this say a lot."

Ron then pulls Casey for what could be a dramatic chat, before having a chat with Lana. She says she doesn't like upsetting him but that she was thinking: "Can I forgive after I’ve had so many days upset about something?"

Ron says: "I feel like him being here for four days has superseded how we felt," and she asks him: "Did you deserve for me to couple up with you?" But how will Ron respond?

Elsewhere in the episode, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad will have a heart to heart following her re-coupling speech, as he says: "You said a lot of stuff that really touched my heart.

"Honestly, you touched my heart. Do you know what touched my heart the most out of the whole thing? You saying that you couldn’t do outside life without me."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

They agree that Shaq has "a whole lot of love to give" and he asks whether they are now "basically exclusive" - but how will Tanya respond?

Meanwhile, Tom Clare gives Samie Elishi a swimming lesson after she tells him she can't swim, and the boys take on a new challenge called Ladiators.

The challenge will see the girls wearing gold swimwear and the boys in full gladiator attire, with the boys having to deliver a speech and flex their muscles for the girls, before then choosing a girl to carry through the course on a chariot.

More like this

This season of Love Island has been the second winter outing in the show's history, and has featured both a new host, Maya Jama, and a new villa in South Africa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX every night at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.