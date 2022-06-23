What happened in Love Island episode 17 last night? Full recap

First, the guys were surprised by Antigoni Buxton , who got to enjoy dates with three boys of her choice.

Two new islanders made their way into the Love Island villa last night (Wednesday, 22nd June).

But of course the girls couldn't be left out, as Charlie Radnedge arrived just in time for a cocktail party with the girls that night.

And it looked like Charlie could have his eye on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who is currently having second thoughts about her and Jay Younger's relationship. Plus, Charlie is 28, and we all know how Ekin feels about 28-year-olds!

What happened in Love Island episode 17 last night?

New girl Antigoni Buxton takes Jay Younger, Dami Hope and Davide Sanclimenti on dates ITV

The islanders woke up to find new girl Antigoni making herself at home in the villa garden.

Davide Sanclimenti wasted no time getting in there and offering a cup of coffee, as Jay eyed her up from afar. After getting acquainted with the boys, Antigoni sat down for a chat.

They questioned her about her type, but she kept her cards close to her chest, telling them she needed to get to know the boys first, but liked the look of Jay.

Later on, Antigoni decided to go for a chat with Davide, and as they were talking she received a text telling her to choose three boys to take on a date. Her first pick was Davide, followed by Jay and Dami Hope.

Antigoni got ready and set off on her date with the boys. First up was Dami, who admitted that he was getting to know Indiyah Polack before calling Antigoni his "sis."

Antigoni and Davide go on a date on Love Island ITV

Next up was Davide, who complimented Antigoni, saying she had "good values". The pair chatted a little bit about his last coupling with Ekin-Su, as he admitted he couldn't see her in the same way.

Finally it was time for her date with Jay, which seemed to go very well.

Back in the villa, Ekin-Su expressed her worry at Jay going on a date with another islander. First she spoke to Gemma Owen, who told her that everything happens for a reason. Then, she spoke to Paige Thorne, who asked her if she really had something to worry about.

Lastly she spoke to Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, who tried to make her see the brighter side. In the Beach Hut Andrew had other thoughts, however, as he admitted that Davide could be right about Ekin-Su getting her "karma".

The group returned to the villa and Davide took the opportunity to wind up Ekin-Su, telling her he'd witnessed a "passionate" kiss. Of course, she thought this was between Jay and Antigoni causing her to worry even more.

Later that evening, the girls were getting ready for the night when they received a text telling them to go and meet new boy Charlie in the garden while the boys watched from the terrace.

The girls went down to meet him, and Ekin-Su got straight in there and asked his age and type. He revealed that he's 28, and likes "fiery" women - sounds like a match to me!

With Ekin-Su already having issues with Jay, and a preview clip for Thursday night's show seeing them in a heated argument, could the actress, 27, be about to move onto Charlie?

