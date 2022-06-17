What happened in Love Island episode 11 last night? Full recap

And it didn't take long for her partner Davide Sanclimenti to catch on, with a preview of Friday night's set to be even more explosive.

Love Island delivered what was arguably one of its best episodes last night, as viewers watched Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and new boy Jay Younger sneak around in the villa.

Didn't get to tune into episode 11 of Love Island? Or missed a moment?

Here's a full recap of what the Love Island 2022 line-up got up to, including how to watch Love Island on catch-up.

What happened in Love Island episode 11 last night?

Ekin-Su and Jay Younger ITV

Things turned up a notch in the villa last night, as Ekin-Su chatted with Jay on a bean bag. She then asked him to meet her on the terrace to get away from the prying eyes.

As she crawled onto the terrace, she asked him to do the same so nobody else would see them, after which the pair shared their first kiss.

Also that evening, Gemma Owen told Ekin that she didn't like Luca Bish being too intense and was more attracted to him when he wasn't so full-on. Ekin shared this information with Luca, and he was grateful for the advice, but felt Gemma should come and talk to him if she has an issue.

There was more tension - this time for Amber Beckford and Dami Hope, as she wasn't sure about their relationship following the arrival of Jay and Remi Lambert.

That night, Jay told Andrew Le Page that he thought he was more emotionally invested in his relationship with Tasha Ghouri - a comment Tasha didn't take well when news got back to to her the next day.

In the morning, Davide got to grafting with Ekin-Su, as he brought her some scrambled eggs and toast. Gemma didn't receive a cup of orange juice from Luca, however, but she was very happy about it, saying it makes her like him more - interesting!

Remi used the day to get to know some of the girls, but as he tried to chat to Indiyah Polack, Ikenna Ekwonna came over and took her away. He then tried to talk to Amber, only for Dami to come over and interrupt their conversation - awkward!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Remi out of the way, Dami opened up to Amber and told her how he really feels about her, but it looked like Amber could already have tapped out of their relationship.

In the garden, Gemma and Luca sat down for a chat, at which point Gemma told Luca she didn't want to be "married off". Luca wondered where this comment had come from and asked Gemma if she was feeling this way as none of the new boys had given her attention - ouch!

Amber, Dami and Remi on Love Island ITV

Over on a day bed, Andrew and Tasha talked, at which point he revealed what Jay had said to him, and she wasn't happy as she pulled Jay for a chat later that evening, only for him to repeat exactly what he'd said.

As the islanders settled in the garden, Ekin-Su summoned Jay with her eyes. The duo both crawled onto the terrace and shared yet another kiss.

Entering the kitchen, Davide asked if anyone had seen Ekin-Su, at which point Luca shouted up towards the terrace.

Trying to keep their secret, Ekin-Su and Jay came down from the terrace at different times. When Ekin-Su got to the kitchen she asked Davide to make her something to eat, before having a chat with him.

He told her that he's interested in her, but was just taking his time, at which point she flipped it back on him and asked why he was so interested all of a sudden - yikes.

Advertisement

With a preview of Friday's episode showing Ekin-Su and Davide arguing, could all hell be about to break loose in the Love Island villa?