So, who exactly are the previous winners of Love Island? Here’s all you need to know about the couples that have taken home Love Island's £50,000 prize money.

Series 5 - Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea

The whole nation was rooting for our girl Amber after she was messed around by Michael in the 2019 summer run - and we thought she had found the perfect match in last-minute entry Greg.

The pair took the top prize despite Greg having spent less than two weeks in the villa, choosing to split the £50,000 prize.

While Amber was positive about her relationship with Greg, the pair split just weeks after the show ended - with Amber reporting Greg had dumped her by text no less.

Greg has since landed himself a new girlfriend - law graduate Emma Canning, with the pair having recently holidayed to Paris.

Amber, however, is living her best single life, having become a millionaire with her clothing deals with Miss Pap last year. While she was reportedly linked to former Islander Joe Garratt, she has since explained the pair are "just friends".

Series 4 – Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Seemingly destined to be together from the start, pen salesman Jack and actress Dani (yes, daughter of Eastenders star Dany Dyer) won Love Island 2018 ahead of 36 other islanders. And despite a few fiery arguments (“What time is your flight?”), the pair appeared completely solid during the show's final weeks.

However, in December 2018 the pair announced they had broken up. But then they got back together. And now they've split again.

Since the breakup, Jack has launched his own stationery range and announced his intention to become a professional boxer.

He’s also set to partake in the next series of Celebs Go Dating, alongside fellow islander Megan Barton Hanson.

After winning Love Island, Dani's penned a hit book and landed herself a role in several horror movies, including Heckle (out 2019). She’s also enjoying life with new boyfriend (and former ex) Sammy Kimmence.

Series 3 – Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

They might not have been coupled up from day dot, but hairstylist Kem and dancer Amber became the fan favourites from week two on Love Island 2017. Their relationship was by no means easy – Kem pied off Amber for Chyna Ellis in Casa Amor – but the two walked out the villa hand-in-hand.

However, in December 2017, fans were SHOOK after the pair announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends,” they said in a statement.

In many ways, we’ve never recovered.

Series 2 – Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The only winners of the show that are still together, carpenter Nathan and circus performer (yes, circus performer) Cara beat off 24 other islanders to become the show’s 2016 champions.

However, the pair broke up April the following year – but not for too long: the next month, Cara announced her pregnancy. And Nathan was the father.

The two became a couple again in September 2017 and Cara gave birth to baby Freddie-George De La Hoyde. Which, yes, is an incredibly fun name to say aloud.

On 23rd July 2018, Cara and Nathan announced they got engaged at the Love Island villa where they met two years previously.

Series 1 – Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Unusually, the first pair to win the ITV2 reality show weren’t actually paired together in the first week. In fact, Max didn’t even join the show until its halfway point.

Nonetheless, the pair split just six weeks after being crowned winners.

Since then, Jess has become a model and is engaged to mechanic Dan Lawry. In January 2018 she announced she was pregnant with his child.

Meanwhile, Max has become somewhat of a reality star, featuring in reality TV show Ex On The Beach in 2017. She’s also dated Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, as well as Zara Holland (who competed on Love Island in 2016) and Laura Anderson (Love Island 2019).