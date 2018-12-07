The reunion format will focus on each of the couples, dissecting the relationships which have broken down since the series finale, with the acrimonious split between Sam Bird and Georgia Steel expected to produce some of the episode's fireworks.

Meanwhile, Jack and Dani – who explained "it was not meant to be long term" as they announced their separation – have already filmed the majority of their spin-off series for ITV2. That will also air as planned – their split has not been filmed, unlike that of their Love Island predecessors Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but their separation is expected to be addressed "in some way" as part of the series.

Jack and Dani's split means that just three couples from 2018's Love Island cycle remain together, with Megan and Wes, Josh and Kaz, and Adam and Zara still going strong.

The Love Island Reunion is due to air on Monday 17th December at 9pm on ITV2 with the majority of contestants taking part – and even before Jack and Dani's split, filming was predictably eventful...