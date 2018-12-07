"Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways,” she said.”It's been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term.

"We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x"

Jack hasn't commented on the split yet, but Jani fans have been very vocal about the breakup on Twitter...

In the four months since the ITV2 reality show ended, the couple moved in together and even got a puppy. The pair had also been filming a new reality show about their life together.

We’re also set to see both Jack and Dani in the Love Island Christmas reunion, a show that finished filming before the couple's break-up.

Jack and Dani have now joined the growing list of Love Island splits, from Frankie and Samira to Sam and Georgia, Jack and Laura, Charlie and Ellie and Laura and Paul. You can see which couples are still together here.