Former pen salesman Fincham revealed the news in an Instagram story on Wednesday night, saying he and Dyer will “always have love for each other” but “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

The full post reads: “There is no easy way to say this and it isn’t going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

“We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.

“That’s all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this. X”

ANALYSIS – by Kimberley Bond Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer’s (second) split doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite being pedalled as love’s young dream and the clear front-runners on Love Island, the last couple standing from series four has now joined Megan and Wes, Josh and Kaz, and Adam and Zara on the scrapheap. The show’s fledgling relationships often falter when the contestants replace the structured reality bubble of the Love Island villa with the pressures of fame in the outside world; the show’s success means intense media scrutiny of post-villa relationships, putting a huge amount of strain on two people unused to life in the public eye. With the exception of success story Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, and newlyweds Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, Love Island is struggling to produce the long-term matches it promises.

News of the break-up came just one day after the launch of Dyer’s book, “What Would Dani Do?”

Although Dyer was accompanied by her father, the EastEnders actor Danny, Fincham was notably absent from the launch.

This is the second time the pair have split after Dyer released a statement in December revealing they were parting ways.

Dyer wrote at the time: ”Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways.

“It's been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term.

"We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x"

However, just days later the pair announced they were back together again and Dyer said their brief split was due to “being in the public eye”.

Dyer and Fincham are the last of the 2018 Love Island couples to part ways – read what happened to the rest of the line-up here.