Love Island fans say Dami will dump Amber as he pulls Indiyah for chat

88 per cent of the more than 150 fans who responded to our Twitter poll said they reckoned there was drama ahead after Dami admitted to Jay Younger during last night's episode that he was interested in Indiyah – with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu then encouraging him to talk to her.

And based on a preview of tonight's episode provided by ITV, it certainly seems that something could be on the cards.

Dami will pull Indiyah for a chat and ask her if she feels like they have a connection, with Indiyah responding: "We get along."

Dami then asks if she feels "like we’ve ever had a spark", at which point she answers: "I feel like we’ve not been able to explore that and obviously I feel like we do get along but we’ve never actually looked at each other in that light."

And when Dami asks Indiyah if she'd be interested in exploring it, Indiyah responds: "I think you know and everybody else knows that if there was somebody else that I would get to know, it would’ve been you but we just never went down that path.”

“I am actually open to exploring you because I feel like I don't want to just coast in here and I feel like with you it’s just easy for me," Dami adds.

And in the Beach Hut, Indiyah then reveals: “That energy I have with Dami, I don’t have with Ikenna."

You can take a look at that conversation in the preview of tonight's episode that was recently uploaded to the official Love Island Twitter account – which also teases an explosive argument between Amber and Ekin-Su.

At present, Dami is partnered up with Amber and Indiyah with Ikenna – with both couples remaining intact following last night's recoupling.

But it looks like that might not be the case for too much longer...