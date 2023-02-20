Yesterday's episode continued to focus on the fallout from Thursday's post-Casa coupling, during which tears were shed, jaws were dropped and hearts were unfortunately broken by betrayal.

We're heading into the home stretch of Love Island 's 2023 winter season as we enter week 6 but after all the Casa Amor controversy, it feels far too soon for the show to end!

Whether it was Shaq Muhammad deciding whether he wanted to be with Tanya Manhenga, or Will Young attempting to win back Jessie Wynter, there's a lot to unpack from last night's episode – so if you missed it, make sure to catch up with RadioTimes.com's latest Love Island recap video above.

Jessie and Will on the terrace. ©ITV Plc

Yesterday's episode kicked off with Will grovelling yet again to Jessie after his Casa Amor kissing antics and while he thought he may have been out of the dog house, he was wrong. After revealing that she planned on telling Will she loved him, Jessie decided to take a step back from Will – particularly after her meeting with Layla in Friday night's episode.

Meanwhile, it was time to celebrate Samie Elishi's birthday – which couldn't have come at a worse time for the estate agent coordinator. Samie sat down with Tom Clare, who admitted he'd "messed up" after downplaying his connection with Lydia, before walking away in the tears.

Keen to make up for all the drama, Tom decided to win Samie back, launching a mission alongside Will to redeem themselves after Casa Amor. Tom wrote a poem for Samie and while he perhaps should stick to football as a profession, he managed to get back into his beau's good books.

Meanwhile, Will enlisted the help of the whole villa, listing several reasons why he's in love with Jessie and seemingly managed to win her round again.

As for Tanya's ongoing love triangle, Shaq decided to pull her aside to clear the air, telling her: "My feelings for you aren't going to just change like that. I just want you to be happy, obviously it's difficult for me."

Martin Akinola then asked Tanya where he stood with her, however she couldn't give him a definitive answer and admitted that she still loves Shaq. Perhaps this means the return of #Shanya!

It's still somewhat awkward between Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins, with the latter expecting an apology from Kai for the way he acted in Casa Amor – despite the fact that she returned to the villa with a brand new man by her side. We have a feeling she'll be waiting a while before she gets a "sorry" from Kai...

With couples making amends after all the Casa Amor drama, now all we're waiting for is the return of Movie Night – perhaps the girls will see the full extent to which Ron Hall was egging the boys on, or maybe the moment Olivia forgot Kai's name!

