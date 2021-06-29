Which is better: Love Island 2021 or Too Hot To Handle season 2? Vote for your favourite

The summer of love has begun, with both ITV’s Love Island and Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle in full swing – but which is the ultimate dating show?

It’s certainly a tough call. The Love Island 2021 contestants are all moved into Mallorca’s Casa Amor and ready to decide who’s their type on paper.

While this year’s islanders are getting cosy with one another, the Too Hot To Handle cast are trying to do just the opposite – though, in a major twist, they hadn’t been told that’s the show they had signed up for. Instead, they thought they were in for a “no-holds-barred” dating show.

It’s obvious both the broadcaster and the streamer are bringing the big guns for their highly anticipated 2021 editions but if you had to choose one, which one would it be?

Are you all about slow-burn connections forged over eight weeks, Mediterranean views and UK banter? Or are you more into watching a bunch of singleton’s from all over the world lose money because they can’t keep their hands off each other?

Do you prefer fire pit challenges or activities designed to tempt contestants out of abstinence?

Are you a team Lana or or Team Iain Stirling?

It’s a tough call but we’ll leave it up to you to cast your votes and decide who will reign supreme.

Love Island 2021 continues weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm. The next batch of Too Hot To Handle episodes lands on Netflix on Wednesday 30th June.

