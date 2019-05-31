While we’ve still got a few days before we lose all our evenings to the ITV2 reality show, we’ve been treated to a sneak peak of the cast in action.

The new trailer sees all twelve contestants strip out of their work clotes and down to their swimsuits, abandoning their everyday routines after they each receive a text asking a very important question.

The trailer features a voiceover by Caroline Flack who says, “The waiting is over. An unforgettable summer is about to begin.

“So the question is… are you ready for love?"

The new series of Love Island will see a twist to its usual format – with not one, but two boys thrown into the villa in a bid to shake things up.

“In a twist, there will be two more boys revealed later,” said ITV executive Angela Jain to journalists in Majorca. “We’re really excited about the show starting – we’ve tried to have a huge range of personalities, people, hoping there’s someone for everyone.”

The show has also come under heavy criticism from fans for failing to feature a variety of body types amongst its line-up – something creative director Richard Cowles has controversially defended.

“First and foremost, it’s an entertainment show and it’s about people wanting to watch who you’ve got on screen falling in love with one another,” he said.

“Yes, we want to be as representative as possible but we also want them to be attracted to one another.

“Also, we’re not saying that everyone that’s in there is how you’re supposed to look. We’re saying here’s a group of people that we want to watch for eight weeks, and we want to watch them fall in love. That’s not at the front of our mind, but we do want to be as diverse as possible.”

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV2