Think that could be YOU? Here's everything you need to know about applying to Love Island 2019.

Can you still apply to be on Love Island 2019?

Once again, YES! Although many contestants have already been unveiled, the production team is still hunting for new islanders that could shake up the show.

In fact, applications for Love Island 2019 are open until 15th July 2019 – you’ll have to have submitted an application by then.

Our advice: if you want to stand a chance of winning, do it sooner rather than later – nobody who entered the villa after day 14 has ever gone on to win the show.

How to apply to Love Island 2019

You’ll have to fill out an online application form – see here. This involves submitting a one-minute video explaining why you’d make a good islander, alongside several photos of yourself (a headshot and full-length photos are required).

You’ll also need to answer several questions about your relationship history (How long was your last relationship?/ What was the reason you broke up?), your celebrity crush and if you’ve ever met somebody you thought was “the one”. And if that isn’t enough for you, you also have the option of writing a 50-word dating profile for yourself.

To apply, you need to be over 18 and hold a valid passport.

Do you have any tips from previous contestants?

Funny you should ask: we previously sat down former islanders Laura Anderson, Amber Davies and Theo Campbell to find out how they aced the application process – including that all-important 60-second video.

Don't say we do nothing for you.