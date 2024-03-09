For a start, of course, we have (spoiler alert!) the one couple who did in fact get married in the end: Amy and Johnny.

Plus there's AD and Clay, who look set to get pretty candid about that disastrous altar climax.

In the Love Is Blind reunion trailer, Clay tells hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey (not to mention everyone else, including an audience of former Love Is Blind stars): "She's honestly the love of my life and I did make a mistake."

But that's not all: Sarah Ann, Jeramy and Laura all make an appearance, albeit with Laura joining via video link – but who can blame her.

Laura and Sarah Ann appear to clash pretty hard at the reunion, with Sarah seen snapping: "I'm a 'pick me' girl? You're the 'pick me' girl!"

The clip then cuts to Laura saying: "You're a clown!" Fiery, indeed.

And there's the return of fan favourite Trevor – complete with a shady cut to Chelsea to clock her reaction.

The mulletted man seated, Nick says: "Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside..." Cue shocked faces!

"I'd like to hear what you have to say," Nick tells Trevor, at which point all he seems to have to say for himself under grilling is a very awkward, elongated "Erm".

The Love Is Blind reunion premieres Wednesday 16th March at 1am UK time. Season 6, episodes 1-12 are available to stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now.