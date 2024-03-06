Despite their different backgrounds, they hit it off in the pods and it looked like love could really be blind as their connection remained the same in person.

They had a few issues around birth control, but nevertheless, they managed to put things behind them. With the blessing of Amy's father, who has been sceptical about the experiment beforehand, it looked like these two could be onto something good.

Chelsea even commented that they seemed to be the "strongest couple" amongst the Love Is Blind season 6 cast – something that didn't sit well with her own partner Jimmy.

With the weddings now airing on Netflix, did Amy and Johnny make it down the aisle? And are they still together today?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Amy?

Love Is Blind's Amy. Netflix © 2024

Age: 28

Occupation: E-commerce specialist

Instagram: @amytiffany

Amy, 28, is an e-commerce specialist. She joined the experiment with the hope of finding a soulmate who could help break down her walls. As well as sharing her passion, Amy's future partner must establish a "really good connection" with her family and culture.

Who is Johnny?

Love Is Blind's Johnny. Netflix © 2023

Age: 28

Occupation: Account executive

Instagram: @johnny__mcintyre

Prior to joining the show, Johnny had found trouble forming anything beyond a "really surface level" connection. He took part in the experiment to dig deep and find the woman of his dreams.

Did Love Is Blind's Amy and Johnny get married?

They did! Love was truly blind for these two as they both said "I do" during the finale episode.

Ahead of the wedding, Amy revealed that she'd asked Johnny's sister to be one of her bridesmaids and Amy's dad welcomed her into his family, saying that he loved their family.

She then chatted to her loved ones, one of whom dreamt of Amy's partner and saw a blonde man just like "Johnny".

When Amy returned to the room, in her wedding gown, Johnny's sister could be seen getting emotional, while Amy's dad told her she looked like a "princess".

At the altar, Amy and Johnny read out their vows before saying "I do".

Following the wedding, Johnny gushed that his wife was "cool" and the pair celebrated with their family.

In a cute speech, Amy's dad mentioned how he'd gained a "son" today.

Are Love Is Blind's Amy and Johnny still together?

We'd like to say yes, although we'll have to wait until the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion to see how things progressed after the show.

The pair are following each other on social media and have been sharing lots of loved up photos on their Instagram pages.

We have all fingers crossed for the lovebirds of season 6.

