ITV condemns “unacceptable” posts directed at Love Island’s Chloe Burrows

ITV have condemned the death threats sent to Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, adding that they are taking the matter “extremely seriously”.

Advertisement

Burrows’s ‘bombshell’ arrival spelled the early exit of another of the Love Island 2021 contestants, when she chose to couple up with Aaron Francis during Wednesday’s episode.

The newly single Shannon Singh was dumped from the villa, and some viewers have since begun trolling Burrows on social media.

On her Instagram account, Burrows’s family recently revealed that they had “had enough,” condemning the “absolutely disgusting” trolling.

“This morning we woke up to yet another DM encouraging Chloe to kill herself – there have been hundreds,” reads the social media post.

“Not only that, but people are flooding her inbox threatening to kill her themselves. People… this is a game show, there is a cash prize!”

In a statement posted on Twitter, ITV said: “We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all of our cast and their friends and family members.

“Last night’s episode created strong reactions but some viewers’ posts were wholly unacceptable.” The statement continued, “We take these matters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families in reporting such posts. “We would once again urge all of our viewers to think before posting, and remember that our Islanders are people with feelings.”

During Shannon Singh’s exit interview, she revealed that she had “no regrets” about her short-lived time in the villa.

However, Shannon said she’d like to return to Love Island if given the chance, and fans have since speculated that she could make a surprise return later in the series.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.