I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2016 final three confirmed
Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas will battle to be King or Queen of the Jungle as the ITV series ends this Sunday
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! ends this Sunday, with Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas battling it out to be crowned 2016 winner.
The final three were confirmed on Saturday night, as Sam Quek became the latest celebrity to be voted off the show.
Gogglebox star Scarlett is favourite to win, but with three final tasks to go, any of the three young celebs could still come through.
Sam Quek left the jungle on Saturday night, following the 'Celebrity Cyclone' Bushtucker trial.
The final show will begin at 9pm on ITV this Sunday, with the winner announced just before the end of the show at 10.35pm.
