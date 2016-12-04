Gogglebox star Scarlett is favourite to win, but with three final tasks to go, any of the three young celebs could still come through.

Sam Quek left the jungle on Saturday night, following the 'Celebrity Cyclone' Bushtucker trial.

The final show will begin at 9pm on ITV this Sunday, with the winner announced just before the end of the show at 10.35pm.

More like this

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2016 celebrities

Jordan

Banjo

Wayne

Bridge

Joel

Dommett

Ola

Jordan

Larry

Lamb

Scarlett

Moffatt

Sam

Quek

Lisa

Snowdon

Adam

Thomas

Carol

Vorderman

Danny

Baker

Advertisement

Martin

Roberts