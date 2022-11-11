While the late arrivals made their debut Down Under in episode 4 , the reception from the other I'm a Celebrity 2022 campmates was still frosty in last night's episode, with Scarlette Douglas letting the former Health Secretary know that his breaking of COVID rules was "a big slap in the face" to many around the country.

But what else happened last night? RadioTimes.com is here to fill you in on episode 5 – and make sure to watch the latest I'm a Celebrity catch-up video above.

The episode kicked off with Babatúnde Aléshé and Hancock discussing conspiracy theories, with the MP revealing that there's "a few" COVID-related ones about him.

Matt Hancock taking on Tentacles of Terror in I'm a Celebrity 2022. ITV

Just before Hancock takes on Tentacles of Terror, he's spoken to by Scarlette who got her frustration with the politician's actions off of her chest, saying that his rule-breaking makes it difficult "because people are angry and upset, emotions are running high".

He then goes on to win 11 stars in the underwater challenge, before both Hancock and Walsh address their infidelity scandals.

Hancock reveals to Babatúnde that he "fell in love" with Gina Colangelo – his government aide who he was caught kissing when social distancing rules were in place – and that they're still together, with Babatùnde responding: "You didn't just 'fall in love', you were grabbing booty bruv!"

Meanwhile, Walsh opened up about his Strictly Come Dancing cheating scandal, during which he was caught kissing his professional partner Katya Jones whilst competing on the BBC show.

"That's something in my life that I don't want to go back to. Obviously I knew it would come up," he said in the Bush Telegraph. "They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on."

Walsh and Hancock were then tasked with recruiting two more moles, bringing Jill Scott MBE and Scarlette to Mole HQ - and after taking on three more tasks, they managed to win all the luxury items for camp.

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec reappeared to announce that Hancock and Boy George had been voted to take on the very first eating trial of the season – yum!

There are currently 11 celebrities within the I'm a Celebrity line-up following the exit of Olivia Attwood, who did not leave for COVID bubble reasons, RadioTimes.com understands.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

