The Love Island star entered the Jungle as part of I'm a Celeb's 2022 line-up, however on Monday, ITV confirmed that she had left to "undergo some medical checks" and "further investigation" meant she was unable to return to camp.

Olivia Attwood has revealed that she "did not leave the jungle due to COVID reasons", with RadioTimes.com understanding that reports of her 'breaking the COVID bubble' were unrelated to the contestant quitting I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

In the days since Olivia Attwood's exit, The Sun reported that the reality star was not allowed to return to the jungle after leaving for medical examination due to the show's strict COVID bubble rules.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that this is inaccurate, with The Sun's report that Attwood broke a COVID bubble having nothing to do with Attwood not returning to camp.

Olivia Attwood on I'm a Celebrity. ITV

While Olivia Attwood has not issued an official statement, a post on her Instagram story read: "For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to COVID reasons."

Attwood's exit from the show was briefly addressed in episode 2 of I'm a Celebrity, with her team saying after the news broken: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing, 'I'm a Celeb' for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first."

They added: "You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year."

In the first episode of I'm a Celebrity 2022, Attwood was voted to be a Jungle VIP and picked Chris Moyles to do the first challenge with her, which involved skydiving from 10,000ft onto a beach.

