There were only three spaces, however, which meant the other campmates still had to win their evening meal via a challenge.

It was a busy day in camp as the contestants in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up continued to compete for points for a chance to have a BBQ surf and turf meal.

Following Ant and Dec's visit to camp, the campmates decided that Owen Warner, Jill Scott and Mike Tindall would be taking on today's trial to win a day at the beach.

The pair headed to the Scareground where they tried to win coloured balls for each contestant. The more balls each contestant won, the more chance they had at being picked from the tombola later on.

At the end of the challenge, Ant and Dec selected the three contestants who would be going for the slap up meal. Despite only having two balls in the tombola, Sue Cleaver was picked along with Matt Hancock and Jill. The trio headed off to enjoy their delicious meal of lobster, crab and BBQ kebabs.

The other campmates still had to work for their dinner, however, as Ant and Dec selected three more names from the tombola to take on the daily trial, known as Jungle on Sea.

It was then revealed that Babatúndé Aléshé, Scarlette Douglas and Owen would be taking on the challenge. Off they went to find a seaside-themed set of boxes, which they each had to put their head inside while keeping their hands free to pass stars, and other beach paraphernalia, until it landed in a lobster basket.

Owen Warner. ITV

Despite the mice, snakes and frogs filling each box, the trio managed to win all eight stars for dinner that night.

It was a great evening in camp that day, as they cooked up a storm of eels before gathering around the fire to sing Karma Chameleon.

But the fun was soon broken up when Ant and Dec arrived on camp the next day to reveal that Charlene White and Boy George would be taking on the next Bushtucker Trial, Watery Grave.

It was now time for the public to vote for their faves, as the I'm a Celebrity vote opened for the first eliminations.

