Panic Pipeline

Before we even get to the bit with the pipes, there was quite a palaver over choosing which campmate would be tasked with the Panic Pipeline. Both Wayne and Sam were keen to do it and prove their worth... but how to decide between them? HOW?

Martin came up with the inspired idea of pulling straws. Martin: “I’ve got straws. Guys. Straws. You know, pull a short one and a long one. STRAWS.”

Despite Martin's enthusiasm, no one was interested for a while - although they did pull straws in the end.

And so Wayne pulled the short straw and was all set to go down the Panic Pipeline. It was essentially a very confined space made up of flooded chambers and tunnels. Not ideal if you’re claustrophobic, which Wayne is.

In one of the chambers there was a 1.5 m long CROCODILE for goodness sake. Wayne valiantly got through it, and he seemed more bothered by the spiders than the reptile: "Aw, spiders as well!"

The ex-footballer racked up an impressive 11 stars, much to the delight of his campmates.

Lessons from Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb had had enough of Martin after his short straws suggestion. It was, in fact, the STRAW that broke the camels back for Larry. So he had a word. He scolded Martin - for an extended period of time - for always being that kid at the back of the class who always knows the answer and won't let anybody hear the end of it. It was a bit over the top on Larry's part. Nevertheless, Martin later said to the camera: “I appreciate his wisdom."

On top of this, Larry was caught gossiping about Martin and calling him a “middle class snob”. Oh dear oh dear.

Other contestants like Carol and Scarlett have Martin's back.

Jungle hierarchy

Joel was voted President while Adam was VP of the camp. Joel said: "I’m just glad I'm the buffer between Adam and ruining so many lives." We're glad too, Joel.

This posting meant the duo could choose which campmates did which chores - Sam and Scarlett were assigned as chef and sous chef, respectively.

Before cooking, Sam shrugged: "All we’re gonna do is chop it up, get it in, get it cooked, get it down." Promising.

Thanks to Wayne's bravery in the Bushtucker Trial, it was possum for dinner, something Jordan helpfully described as "beef with the texture of a lorry tyre".

Dingo Dollar drama

Scarlett and Martin went on a mission to retrieve some scrilla for the camp - obstacles included playing a game like Operation where you have to move a ring up a wire in the shape of a snake without touching it and setting off the alarm. Martin did not take to this naturally.

Scarlett, however, concentrated so hard that she yelled: "EEE I’m shakin like a s****ing dog!" Okay, Scarlett.

What’s in store tonight?

The public voted for Adam and Martin to do tonight’s Bushtucker Trial: Pick 'n' Crits, an announcement which was met with A LOT of groaning and heads in hands.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV

