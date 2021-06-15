How to watch the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in the UK

After almost 15 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has aired its final episode.

We’re going to miss watching the mega-rich famous family playing out their drama on our TV screens, but it’s not over just yet.

The Kardashian-Jenners will make one final appearance together on E! in the hotly-anticipated KUWTK reunion, and judging by the episode’s trailer the ladies are set to face some tough questions in the two-parter.

Hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, the reunion will see the Calabasas crew dish all on Kim and Kanye’s divorce, Kourtney and Scott’s relationship through the years and the family’s thoughts on Tristan’s numerous cheating scandals.

Here’s everything we know so far about the KUWTK reunion and how fans in the UK can tune in.

How to watch the KUWTK reunion in the UK

Fans of the Kardashian clan in the UK can keep up with them one last time over on Hayu – a channel available on Amazon Prime.

The subscription-based video streaming service, which specialises in reality and true crime TV, hosts over 250 shows, with viewers able to sign up to the platform for £4.99 a month after a one-month free trial.

Unfortunately, Hayu is not free to Amazon Prime customers, with the cost of the channel being added on top of your Prime subscription.

When is the KUWTK reunion?

E!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion will be split into two parts – (the more Kardashian content, the better!) – with Part One landing on Hayu on Friday 18th June.

Part Two of the reunion will arrive a few days later on Monday 21st June.

If you haven’t yet caught up with the E! hit reality show’s very last series, now’s the time with all 20 seasons available to stream on Hayu for UK viewers.

What will happen in the KUWTK reunion?

Judging by the reunion trailer, it looks as though the Kardashian-Jenner family will be opening up about why they decided to end the show after almost 15 years and their take on the biggest stories that played out for viewers across the 20 seasons.

From Khloe’s on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson and his multiple cheating scandals, to Scott and Kourtney’s separation and Kris and Caitlyn’s marriage, the famous family will be dishing all in this weekend’s highly-anticipated sit-down episode.

Earlier this week, the show’s YouTube account shared a first-look clip of the reunion, in which the family were rating their shadiest clapbacks from “I’m not buying her a f****ing pair of shoes, I bought her a f****ing career” to the iconic: “Kim, there’s people that are dying”.

KUWTK reunion cast

E!

Taking part in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion are, of course, the eldest three Kardashian sisters – Kim, Kourtney and Khloe – as well as their Jenner half-sisters Kylie and Kendall.

The ultimate momager Kris Jenner will be sat beside them, while Kourtney’s ex Scott is set to join them later on in the show.

It doesn’t look like Caitlyn Jenner, Kris’s ex-husband and parent to Kylie and Kendall, will be making an appearance judging by the trailer, but you never know!

Who is KUWTK reunion host Andy Cohen?

E!

Television presenter and broadcaster Andy Cohen will be hosting both parts of the KUWTK reunion for E! and Hayu.

Best known for fronting Bravo’s late night talk show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen regularly hosts reunions for the channel’s reality series, from the Real Housewives franchise (which he also produces) to Below Deck.

He’s also presented New Year’s Eve coverage for CNN and appeared on shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Inside Amy Schumer and The Other Two.

KUWTK reunion trailer

E! released a trailer for the KUWTK reunion earlier this month, teasing the revelatory conversations to come. We even get a look at a behind-the-scenes moment between Kim Kardashian and reunion host Andy Cohen, with Kardashian telling him: “I’ve got to be honest, my mum’s a bit nervous.”

It also looks like the family will give viewers an insight into a moment that never made it to air, with Kim saying in the trailer: “What people don’t know is that you said to me, ‘I’m going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave,'” with Kris adding: “And I’ll take care of it.”

When Cohen cryptically asks: “Do you think you owe him an apology?”, Kim responds: “Absolutely!” It’s not clear who they’re referring to, but we are bound to find out this Friday!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion arrives on Amazon Prime’s Hayu on Friday 18th June. Keeping Up with the Kardashian season 20 is available to stream on Hayu. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.