How to watch all seasons of Below Deck: From the original series to Sailing Yacht

Now in its eighth series, Below Deck has brought us lots of boatmances and shown us how things go down on board a luxury yacht since it launched on Bravo in 2012.

Chronicling the lives of crew members and captains, the show reveals how they deal with demanding guests and navigate life at sea.

The show has since launched several spin-off series, including Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

If you’re new to Below Deck you might be wondering what’s the best way to keep up with all the shenanigans at sea.

Well we’ve got you covered! Read on for How to watch all seasons of Below Deck.

Season one to eight of Below Deck are available to stream on hayu.

You will need to subscribe for £4.99 a month. The pass gives you access to over 250 shows, which you can watch “any time, anywhere”.

Many shows are available on the same day they come out in the US, meaning you’ll be the first to see new episodes.

Netflix account holders can also watch season one and two of Below Deck on the streaming site. A preview for season three is also available to watch on the site, meaning the full series should arrive soon.

How to watch Below Deck: Mediterranean

Below Deck: Mediterranean is also available to watch on hayu. Bravo announced the series in March 2015, which featured the crew heading to “the world’s oldest cruising grounds, the Mediterranean Sea, for its next superyacht charter season.”

The show currently has five seasons, all of which are available to stream on Netflix.

How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In March 2019, Bravo announced a new spin-off, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, following a crew sailing aboard the Parsifal III, as they cater to charter guests in Greece. The series premiered in 2020 and the show returned for a second series in early 2021.

Season one one two are available on hayu.

All seasons of Below Deck are available to watch on hayu. To subscribe to hayu, please visit here.